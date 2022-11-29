Ukraine asks for more help; Apple Music reveals 2022 charts; 'Die Hard' actor dies; Tiger Woods talks future | Hot off the Wire podcast

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:
- NATO members met in Romania to discuss Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine called for more supplies of weapons to defend itself with, and quickly.
- The smash hit by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber “Stay” topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022 as the giant music streamer released its end-of-year lists.
- Clarence Gilyard Jr., a popular supporting actor whose credits include the blockbuster films “Die Hard” and “Top Gun” and the hit television series “Matlock” and “Walker, Texas Ranger,” has died at age 66.
This latest episode looks at the ongoing revelations of sexual abuse and lawsuits related to the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
There are a lot of great songs about the weather and we narrowed the list down to these 10 (12, actually) classics. Find out which songs made the cut on Across the Sky.
Watch Now: Drug 'super-cartel' busted in Europe and Dubai, and more of today's top videos
Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled a third of Europe's cocaine trade, watch the moment two neuron stars collide, and more of today's top videos.
Police have smashed a huge drugs "super-cartel" that controlled a third of Europe's cocaine trade, arresting 49 people in various countries in…
The color is green, but it’s still pretty incredible.
The National Bakery and Pastry Confederation will highlight the "cultural side" of the baguette, and its social bond when defending this Frenc…
First Lady Jill Biden really went to work on this year’s White House holiday theme.
Two Ukrainian opera houses were awarded this year's "Opera Oscar" for offering up mellifluous cadenzas and virtuosic trills amid power cuts an…
Mauna Loa on the Big Island in the archipelago, began erupting late Sunday, putting emergency crews on alert.
Protesters angered by strict anti-virus measures called for China’s powerful leader to resign, an unprecedented rebuke as authorities in at le…
A museum in London has signed over the ownership of its entire collection of Benin Bronzes to the Nigerian government.
She also dishes on what the real threat is in the deep blue sea. Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.