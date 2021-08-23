UK struggles for influence as Afghan crisis strains US ties

And they accuse the government of a slow and disorganized response to the Afghanistan crisis. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was on vacation in Greece as the Taliban swept toward the Afghan capital, returning a day after Kabul fell on Aug. 15.

Johnson spoke to Biden by phone on Aug. 17, two days after the fall of Kabul. In a bland statement after the call, Johnson’s office said they “resolved to continue working closely together on this in the days and weeks ahead to allow as many people as possible to leave the country.” British media reported that it took Biden 36 hours to return the British leader’s call.

U.K. Armed Forces Minister James Heappey acknowledged that Britain would have liked “a more conditions-based” U.S. withdrawal, but he insisted the special relationship remains strong.

“Of course when you disagree with your closest friend it hurts, it causes consternation on both sides of the relationship," he told Sky News. "But absolutely nobody should think that the U.S and the U.K. have anything but the deepest and strongest of relationships.”