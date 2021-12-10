UK court permits Assange extradition to US; NFL star found dead at 33; plus more top news

Today is Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEEKEND WEATHER

TOP STORIES

UK court permits Assange extradition to US on spying charges

LONDON (AP) — A British appellate court opened the door Friday for Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States by overturning a lower court ruling that found the WikiLeaks founder's mental health was too fragile to withstand the American criminal justice system.

The High Court in London ruled that U.S. assurances were enough to guarantee Assange would be treated humanely and directed a lower court judge to send the extradition request to the home secretary for review. The home secretary, who oversees law enforcement in the U.K., will make the final decision on whether to extradite Assange.

“There is no reason why this court should not accept the assurances as meaning what they say,'' the High Court ruling stated. “There is no basis for assuming that the USA has not given the assurances in good faith.”

Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

ATLANTA (AP) — Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33.

Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, said Officer Tim Lupo, public information officer for the police department in Roswell, Georgia.

“Preliminary information is that his death stems from a medical issue, and our investigators currently have no reason to believe otherwise,” Lupo said in a statement early Friday.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Dec. 10 In 2019, House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, and more events that happened on this day in history.

Today in sports history: Dec. 10 In 1989, Seattle’s Steve Largent makes his NFL record 100th touchdown catch. See more sports moments from this date:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

