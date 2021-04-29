UConn student arrested after swastika painted on building

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — A UConn student has been charged with a hate crime after police say he painted a swastika on a campus building at the start of the Passover holiday.

Kristopher Pieper, 21, a junior from Enfield, Connecticut, was being held Thursday in lieu of a $5,000 bond on charges including intimidation based on bigotry or bias and criminal mischief. It was not immediately clear if he has hired an attorney.

He's accused of painting the antisemitic symbol on the school's chemistry building, which is located directly across from UConn Hillel, the Jewish student organization, on March 27.

He has not been charged in a second incident, in which similar antisemitic graffiti, including another swastika and a second Nazi symbol, were found two days later on another building down the road from Hillel House.

Police were able to link him to the graffiti on the chemistry building using video from the campus surveillance system, swipes from Pieper's school identification card, and data from UConn's wifi network identifying his phone in the area, according to an arrest warrant.

During questioning, police said Pieper gave them a 10-page statement which he called an apology, in which he said he was upset with certain Jewish religious practices, including circumcision.