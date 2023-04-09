In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment.
- Men’s and women’s basketball teams are crowned NCAA champions.
- Jelly Roll reigns at the CMT Music Awards show.
- The Country Music Hall of Fame announces its next class of inductees.
- And there was a guilty plea in the death of actor Michael K. Williams.
Those stories and more from The Associated Press.
And for more entertainment coverage, check out the Streamed & Screened podcast, available on Apple, Spotify and other major platforms.
— Compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz from Associated Press reports
