LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA: Man who allegedly threatened university in custody in Boulder, Colorado.
A bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh hours before President Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the infrastructure bill.
"We've heard story after story, I mean all these athletes dropping dead on the field," Sen. Ron Johnson said. His office offered no specifics to back up his claim Thursday.
Two Texas brothers were arrested for allegedly beating their stepfather to death because they believed he was sexually abusing an underage family member, Pharr police said.
For many its symptoms can be mild. But the highly contagious variant is driving daily death tolls higher than fall's delta wave, and deaths may keep rising for days or weeks. Get the latest, and see the numbers by state.
One little town. Three thousand people. Two starkly different realities. It's another measure of how division has seeped into the American fabric, all the way to a single street in a small Minnesota town.
Moderna announced Monday that U.S. health regulators granted full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine, a shot that's been given to tens of millions of Americans.
Things to know today: Scientists race to find cause of long COVID; opposites attract for Super Bowl LVI; and an inside look at the world of professional wrestling.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer plans to retire, giving President Joe Biden a chance to nominate a new justice to the bench, source says.
ElonJet has over 150,000 followers, and uses a bot that Sweeney developed to monitor Musk's flights.
A Wisconsin judge on Friday approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle that Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest.
