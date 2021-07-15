U.S. Passport Agency ends walk-in service at Vermont office

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Passport Agency ended its no appointment walk-in service at its Vermont’s office after it was overwhelmed by people seeking the documents amid a backlog of 1.5 million requests, the State Department said Thursday.

Dozens of desperate travelers from throughout the Northeast had been traveling to the St. Albans office after getting word people could get passports on the spot and struggling to make appointments at other offices.

The Vermont Passport Agency had been offering appointment slots from no-shows to last-minute customers on its premises, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.

The agency has “discontinued this practice due to unintended safety and security consequences,” it said.

More than 20 people, including small children, were waiting outside the Vermont office Thursday despite the policy change.

“I think it’s unfair that you’re going to change your policy overnight and not notify anybody,” said Dina Singh who arrived in Vermont at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday after driving overnight from New York with her husband and their 5-year-old daughter.