U.S. is 'gravely concerned' by reports of abuses in Ethiopia

The U.S. urged the immediate withdrawal from Tigray of troops from the neighboring country of Eritrea and from Amhara, the Ethiopian region bordering Tigray. It also called for the Ethiopian government to cease all hostilities in Tigray and to allow “unhindered delivery of assistance to those in Tigray.”

USAID will deploy a disaster assistance team to deliver "life-saving assistance,” Blinkin said.

Emphasizing the U.S. concern over the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, raised the issue in a series of bilateral meetings with U.N. Security Council members.

Alarm is growing over the fate of the Tigray region’s 6 million people as fighting is reportedly as fierce as ever between Ethiopian and allied forces and those supporting the now-fugitive Tigray leaders who once dominated Ethiopia’s government.

No one knows how many thousands of civilians have been killed since November when the conflict began. Humanitarian officials have warned that a growing number of people might be starving to death in Tigray.

