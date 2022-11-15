BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops elects Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services as its new president.
U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops elects Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services as its new president
