U.S. braces for blast of cold, snow; Postal Service increasing EV fleet; telemedicine for abortions begins in Kansas | Hot off the Wire podcast

On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is meeting to vote on whether to publicly release years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

» Former Texas police officer Aaron Dean, who was convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019, has been sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison.

» A day ahead of the onset of winter, a large swath of the U.S. is bracing for a potentially deadly weather trifecta — dangerously cold temperatures, howling winds and a significant winter storm.

» A California judge has rejected a new murder trial for Scott Peterson. The decision Tuesday comes nearly 20 years after Peterson was charged with dumping the bodies of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the unborn child they planned to name Conner into San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve 2002.

» Two people with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that the San Francisco Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Carlos Correa after a medical concern arose during the All-Star shortstop’s physical.

» A German court has convicted a 97-year-old woman of being an accessory to murder for her role as a secretary to the SS commander of the Nazis' Stutthof concentration camp during World War II.

» A series of lawsuits beginning in South Carolina detail the alleged sexual abuse of at least 20 cheerleaders across six states.

» The Postal Service says it will sharply increase the number of electric-powered delivery trucks in its fleet and will go all-electric for new purchases starting in 2026.

» A Planned Parenthood affiliate says it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics.

» A judge has dismissed part of a lawsuit filed by the defeated Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, but will allow her to call witnesses in an attempt to prove that she lost because of misconduct by election officials.