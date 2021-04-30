U. of Illinois official to be next U. of Iowa president

In addition to her most recent roles, she previously served as the Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Illinois, in vice provost roles and as the head of the university's Department of Communication.

Wilson will lead a campus that has roughly 31,000 students, 25,000 employees and that dates back to 1847. She will oversee a university that has 12 academic colleges, top-ranked writing programs, a major medical center, and athletics teams that compete in the Big Ten conference.

John Keller, the longtime dean of the university’s Graduate College, will serve as interim president beginning May 17 after Harreld departs and stay on until Wilson begins. Keller served as co-chair of the 21-member campus search committee, which privately shared its impressions with the regents and feedback from campus groups on Thursday.

All four finalists participated in public forums earlier this month, outlining their backgrounds and visions for the job. Wilson touted her experience, saying her passion was to build relationships with faculty, staff, students and donors.

Wilson is a native of Appleton, Wisconsin, and earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in journalism and communications from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She joined the Illinois faculty in 2000 after stints at the University of California, Santa Barbara, and the University of Louisville. Her research has focused on the social and psychological effects of the media and its impact on children.

