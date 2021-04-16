Typhoon Surigae is rapidly strengthening and could move dangerously close to the Philippines

Typhoon Surigae, known in the Philippines as Bising, has rapidly intensified over the past 24 hours and will make a close brush of the Philippines over the weekend. CNN Meteorologist Jennifer Gray has the forecast.

The first typhoon of the season in the West Pacific is expected to come dangerously close to the Central Philippines this weekend.

Typhoon Surigae has been slowly moving toward the Philippines since it developed earlier this week, but over the past 24 hours the storm has rapidly intensified.

Surigae, known locally in the Philippines as Typhoon Bising, has developed from a tropical storm Thursday to the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 135 mph (215 kph).

This rapid intensification has happened due to the ideal conditions for hurricane/typhoon development: Wind shear, or the changing of wind speed and direction with height in the atmosphere, has been very low. High wind shear can tear storms like this to pieces, but low shear allows them to feed off the extremely warm waters and flourish into a powerful storm.

Continued low shear and excellent outflow will allow Surigae to thrive in the warm water that is running a few degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, it's possible that Surigae could reach super typhoon status (winds of 150+ mph, 240+ kph) in the next day or two.

Forecast shifts closer to the Philippines