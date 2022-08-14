 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
special report spotlight

Two music legends die, Serena Williams plans her future and the NBA will honor an icon | Hot off the Wire podcast

  • 0

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. 

It was another sad week as music icon Olivia Newton-John, who also starred in the musical “Grease,” died. 

Sam Gooden, a founding member of The Impressions, also passed away. 

In other news, Serena Williams announced her tennis career is winding down, the NBA will honor legendary player and activist Bill Russell, and the Emmy Awards have a host.

—Content provided by The Associated Press. Material compiled and narrated by Terry Lipshetz, senior producer for Lee Enterprises

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer-involved shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News