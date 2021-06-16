Two men convicted of helping create ransomware attacks

Two men from Estonia have been convicted of federal cybercrime charges involving ransomware and other attacks on computer systems around the globe.

Oleg Koshkin, 41, was convicted Tuesday by a jury in U.S. District Court in Hartford of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse as well as aiding and abetting computer fraud and abuse.

His co-defendant, Pavel Tsurkan, 33, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aiding and abetting the unauthorized access to a protected computer.

Prosecutors said Koshkin, a Russian national who lived in Estonia, and Tsurken who lived in both Estonia and Thailand, operated an online encryption service known as Crypt4U, which helped conceal malware infections from antivirus software.

That technology allowed hackers to infect computer systems around the world between September 2013 and December 2017, including in Connecticut, prosecutors said.