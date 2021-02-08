Two kids safe after pair of Minneapolis-area vehicle thefts

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two Minneapolis-area car thefts over the weekend in which young children were in the vehicles ended happily, with both kids being found unharmed.

A sharp-eyed suburban Minneapolis grandmother spotted a stolen SUV that triggered an Amber Alert on Saturday afternoon, leading police to the abandoned vehicle and the crying toddler inside.

Barb Gusse, of Brooklyn Center, said she was in her yard when she noticed the idling, white SUV in the parking lot of the Cross of Glory Lutheran Church across the street.

When she went back inside, an Amber Alert buzzed on her phone saying police were looking for a missing 1-year-old boy and a white Jeep SUV that had been stolen in Minneapolis. Gusse said she grabbed her binoculars and zeroed in on the license plate. It was a match.

“My heart went to my feet,” she told the Star Tribune on Sunday. “I was shaking so bad I couldn’t hold a cup.”

She alerted police and as soon as she saw a squad car pull into the parking lot, she bundled up and rushed outside.