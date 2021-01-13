 Skip to main content
Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent
Twitter CEO defends Trump ban, warns of dangerous precedent

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey broke his silence with a Twitter thread defending his company’s ban of President Donald Trump as the right decision, although he warned that it could set a dangerous precedent.

When Twitter called out Trump's incitement to violence, Dorsey said the company faced an “extraordinary and untenable circumstance” with respect to public safety. “I believe this was the right decision for Twitter,” Dorsey wrote.

But banning the president, he said, revealed Twitter’s “failure” to create an open and healthy space for what Dorsey calls the “global public conversation.”

The Twitter co-founder, however, had little specific to say about how his platform or other Big Tech companies could avoid such choices in the future.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

