 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Twins put RHP Gray on IL with hamstring strain

  • 0
Twins Red Sox Baseball

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, left, comes to the mound with a trainer to talk with Sonny Gray (54) during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Boston. Gray left the game.

 Michael Dwyer - staff, AP

BOSTON (AP) — The Twins placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a low grade strained hamstring a day after he left his start.

To take his place on the roster, the team activated right-hander Cody Stashak, who was on the IL with right biceps tendinitis.

Manager Rocco Baldelli said before the game that he doesn’t think Gray will miss more than one start.

Gray (O-1) allowed a homer to Alex Verdugo in the second inning before being pulled two batters later with right hamstring tightness in Minnesota's 4-0 loss to Boston on Saturday. The 32-year-old was acquired from Cincinnati in a trade last month.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

Authorities say shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh left two minors dead and at least eight more people wounded. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday during a party at a short-term rental property where hundreds of people gathered. The police chief says the “vast majority” of them were underage. He says after an altercation, shots were fired inside and outside “and potentially back and forth.” Two male gunshot victims died and eight others were wounded by gunfire. Others were hurt trying to flee, including two who broke bones while jumping out the building's windows. No arrests were immediately reported.

Watch Now: Related Video

Man arrested after 14 injured in South Carolina mall shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News