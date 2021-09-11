TV's Cartoonito aim: to help tots be 'best humans' possible

Key learning scenes are identified by labels, and there are 15-second “bumpers” that run before shows and cue adults on what will be addressed, Brown said. In the series about Thomas the Tank, that could be problem-solving and teamwork.

Diversity is a key part of Cartoonito. “Little Ellen” includes same-sex couples among the cartoon's adult characters — something that DeGeneres, a producer on the show, and Warner say shouldn't raise red flags.

“It's these sweet little characters that always have the best intentions and are hopefully teaching kindness and supporting one another, and everything that a cartoon should be,” DeGeneres said.

“But it just happens to have a couple of characters that have same-sex parents. which is great. I think it’s always important for kids to be exposed to what is reality. This is reality,” she said. "It’s supportive.”

The goal is that the characters and those who create them “look like the real world,” not to pursue a social agenda, said Amy Friedman, head of kids and family programming for Warner Bros.