TVA CEO: US needs tech advances to reach carbon goals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The head of America’s largest public utility said they are on track to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by the year 2035, short of President Joe Biden’s goal of a carbon pollution free power sector by that date.

Speaking at an online event hosted by the Atlantic Council, Tennessee Valley Authority President and CEO Jeff Lyash said Wednesday that to reach the 100% reduction goal, the utility will need technological advances in energy storage, carbon capture and small modular nuclear reactors, according to a transcript provided by TVA.

Lyash said TVA can reach an 80% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions over 2005 levels “with existing technology and without raising price or adversely impacting reliability.” But to do that, it will need to extend the life of the utility's existing nuclear fleet. The final 20% will be harder, especially considering the new energy demands that are expected from electrification of transportation, Lyash said.

Lyash sees small modular nuclear reactors as integral to that goal, saying government support is needed to push forward new technologies that are currently under development. The TVA in 2019 received a preliminary site permit for a small modular reactor near Oak Ridge, Tennessee, the first such permit in the country.