TV show 'Johnson' takes glimpse into Black male perspective

Jones said the idea for “Johnson” was pitched to several networks but found a “perfect home” at Bounce TV. He said the network — which targets African Americans — afforded them more creative control compared to going elsewhere.

“We wanted to make the show the way we wanted to make it,” said Jones, who played in “P-Valley” and “Luke Cage.” “Otherwise, it wouldn’t be any different than other ones that you’ve seen. That’s why we are proud and happy to be a part of the Bounce family, because they allowed us to do that.”

Eric C. Rhone, a co-executive producer on the show, said pitching the idea for a series with four Black male leads is typically a challenge. But he said delivering the idea of their project was an easy one to sell to David Hudson, executive vice president of original programming for Katz Networks, which oversees projects for several networks including Bounce TV.

“The reason he got it is because he’s an African American man,” Rhone said. “I think what happens in Hollywood, a lot of Black projects start out being really real, truthful and reflective of our culture. But by the time it’s sold, and other people get their imprint on it, it oftentimes come out on the other end or what’s aired is not the original project. It’s not the same content. It’s not the same cultural experience.”