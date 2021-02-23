'Turning point': Women of color increasingly leading Boston

The coronavirus pandemic, housing, schools and the ongoing opioid addiction crisis are just some of the challenges facing the city that require new leadership, according to Campbell.

“The city is changing because voters and residents are stepping up. The demographics continue to change. We are majority women and people of color,” she said. “Boston is not just ‘Good Will Hunting’ and ‘The Departed.’”

Wu, who is both the first Taiwanese American and Asian American to serve on the council, said when she ran for city council in 2013, she hoped to double the number of women councilors from one to two — the other being Pressley.

“We’ve seen a rapid transformation of Boston politics,” said Wu, 36. “It’s not just that more candidates are raising their hands to run for office. It’s also that the political ecosystem has completely changed."

Wu, who was born in Illinois and moved to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School, said the pandemic has exposed the city's divides. She said those rifts run though the Boston's public schools, health care system and a stubborn wealth gap.

“We’re still in the midst of multiple interconnected crises,” she said. “Boston is at a turning point.”