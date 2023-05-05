WASHINGTON — Millions of Americans who qualified for free tax services — but were instead deceived into paying TurboTax for their returns — will soon get settlement checks in the mail.
In a settlement last year, TurboTax's owner Intuit Inc. was ordered to pay $141 million to some 4.4 million people across the country. Those impacted were low-income consumers eligible for free, federally-supported tax services — but paid TurboTax to file their federal returns across the 2016, 2017 and 2018 tax years due to "predatory and deceptive marketing," New York Attorney General Letitia James said.
All 50 states and the District of Columbia signed the May 2022 settlement, which was led by James.
Consumers eligible for restitution payments do not need to file a claim, the New York Attorney's General Office said Thursday. They will be notified by an email from Rust Consulting, the settlement fund administrator, and receive a check automatically.
Checks will be mailed starting next week, and continue through the month of May. The amount paid to each eligible consumer ranges from $29 to $85 — depending on the number of tax years they qualify for.
A TurboTax display Jan. 26 in a Costco Warehouse in Pittsburgh.
Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press
"TurboTax's predatory and deceptive marketing cheated millions of low-income Americans who were trying to fulfill their legal duties to file their taxes," James said in a Thursday statement. "Today we are righting that wrong and putting money back into the pockets of hardworking taxpayers who should have never paid to file their taxes."
At the time of the May 2022 settlement, James said her investigation into Intuit was sparked by a 2019 ProPublica report that found the company was using deceptive tactics to steer low-income tax filers away from the free, federal services they qualified for — and toward its own commercial products instead.
Under the terms of last year's settlement, Intuit Inc. agreed to suspend TurboTax's "free, free, free" ad campaign. According to documents obtained by ProPublica, Intuit executives were aware of the impact of advertising free services that were actually not free for everyone.
"The website lists Free, Free, Free and the customers are assuming their return will be free," an internal company PowerPoint presentation said, per ProPublica. "Customers are getting upset."
When contacted by The Associated Press on Friday, Inuit pointed to the company's May 2022 statement following the settlement agreement.
"Intuit is pleased to have reached a resolution with the state attorneys general that will ensure the company can return our focus to providing vital services to American taxpayers today and in the future," Kerry McLean, Intuit's executive vice president and general counsel, said at the time.
5 ways to invest your tax refund and boost your financial well-being
5 ways to invest your tax refund and boost your financial well-being
Millions of Americans will receive a
tax refund when they file their taxes this year, giving them a nice cash boost that can help improve their financial lives. The average tax refund is $2,933 as of March 17, according to the IRS, so the money taxpayers receive can be substantial.
Even though the idea of spending it may be tempting, there are many great ways to use your tax refund including boosting your savings,
investing it in a side hustle or reducing debt. Bankrate compiled 5 smart ways to put your tax refund to work. And if you're still unsure what to do with it, consider consulting with a financial advisor to help decide the best way to put your money to work. Key tax refund statistics 75% of U.S. adults who expect a tax refund say it's important to their overall financial situation, according to a Bankrate survey. One-third of Americans are worried their refund will be smaller than usual, the Bankrate survey found. Just 5% of Americans said they plan to invest their tax refund, according to the Bankrate survey. The average tax refund was $2,933 as of March 17, 2023, according to the IRS, down 11.3% from $3,305 at the same time in 2022. The IRS had processed 53.9 million refunds as of March 17 and had refunded about $158.1 billion to taxpayers. About 97% of tax refunds were issued through direct deposit, as of March 17, according to the IRS.
Canva
1. Boost your emergency fund
There's some debate which should be done first — paying off high-interest debt or having an emergency fund. At least,
starting an emergency fund should be a top priority — and then the rest can be applied toward debt or other priorities.
Achieving financial security requires planning for unexpected events. A recent Bankrate survey found less than 40% of Americans could pay an
unexpected $1,000 expense from a savings account. So, setting up (or boosting) an emergency savings account is a key part of a smart financial plan.
"That way you cover any 'what ifs' or anything that could potentially derail your budget and get you further into debt," says Cynthia Flannigan, certified financial planner at MainStreet Financial.
That's why if you're going to put your money into savings, make sure you're putting it in an account that's going to earn the most interest. Comparatively, if you were getting the national average savings yield of 0.23
% APY, you'd earn less than $7 after a year.
In five years that starts adding up — or not. Assuming the variable APYs stayed the same, you'd earn about $600 more in the higher-yielding account over that period.
"We recommend an online, high-yield savings account — so that it's far enough away from your regular spending that you won't tap into it, but it's there if you need it," Flannigan says.
Savings accounts aren't meant to be transaction accounts. If you need the ability to write a limited number of checks from savings, look for a money market account that offers check-writing privileges, in addition to a competitive APY.
Canva
2. Contribute to an IRA
If you've already filed your return, it's too late to contribute to an
individual retirement account for the 2022 tax year, unless you want to file an amended return. But you can take your refund and put it into a traditional IRA for the current tax year, plus what's in the account can compound tax-free until you withdraw it, and the contribution may reduce your 2023 taxable income.
If you're eligible to contribute to an IRA, be aware of contribution limits: $6,000 for 2022 for most filers; $7,000 for those 50 and older. In 2023, the limits increase to $6,500 or $7,500 if you're age 50 or older. An IRA contribution can help you boost your retirement balance — and may be a good option, especially if you have sufficient emergency savings, don't have credit card debt or similar at a high APR and you've maximized your 401(k) contributions.
Canva
3. Pay off debt
The average APR on variable-rate credit cards is 20.05%, according to Bankrate data. Using your tax refund to pay off high-interest debt could be the best use of the money. The
average balance on credit cards was $5,910, according to Experian data from the third quarter of 2022. If you paid only $100 a month toward the $5,910 balance it would take 265 months to pay off and cost an additional $20,517 in interest.
Paying down debt is the top priority for Americans who expect a tax refund in 2023, according to a recent
Bankrate survey. About 28 % intend to use their tax refund to pay down debt, up from 23% last year. Advisors suggest focusing on paying off high-interest debt first because of the weight it can have on your finances.
"That's the most expensive and worst kind of debt, typically," says Liz Landau, a certified financial planner at Landau Advisory in White Plains, New York. "So that's usually the first thing I'll suggest with a refund."
MainStreet Financial's Flannigan says there are two ways to approach paying off debt:
Avalanche method: Focus on paying off the debt with the highest interest rate. Once that is paid off, move on to the balance with the next-highest rate. This method saves the most money. Snowball method: Pay off the smallest balance first for the sense of accomplishment, and then work your way up until you finish.
The snowball and avalanche methods can both be effective ways to pay down debt. The avalanche method is likely to save the most money because you're paying down high-interest debt first, whereas the snowball method is more about psychological gains that come from paying off small balances first.
Other tips for paying off debt include paying more than the monthly minimum, paying more often than once a month and sticking to a regular budget to help manage expenses.
Canva
4. Contribute to a savings account to save for key goals
If you already have an emergency fund and you've either applied money toward debt or don't have any debt, then consider putting at least some of your tax refund into a
high-yield savings account. It could be money that's earmarked for a down payment on a home, a wedding or saving for a vacation.
About 26% of Americans said they plan to use their tax refund to boost their savings, according to Bankrate's survey, the second-highest use behind paying down debt. Contributing $3,000 to a high-yield savings account yielding 4% would leave you with $3,650 after 5 years.
You don't have to earmark a savings account now. Your life goals will probably change as you age. So just having that money in your savings account will allow you to easily adapt as priorities shift. You can either lump all your savings into a single account or place funds in separate high-yield savings accounts to make sure that money meant for one purpose doesn't get casually used for something else. Be sure to hold your emergency fund in a high-yield savings account, so you're getting the best interest rate that's available while still having regular access to the money.
To get the highest APY, banks used to offer tiered balances to encourage customers to put all their money in a single institution. But now
online banks, generally, offer the best APYs and require low or no minimum balance in return. There are several online banks with competitive yields that have no or low minimum balance requirements.
Canva
5. Investing and building wealth
Investing is a key part of building wealth and saving for
long-term goals such as retirement, so using your tax refund to invest can be a great choice. Securities such as stocks and bonds can be used to build a diversified portfolio that can grow significantly over time.
Mutual funds and ETFs can be used to build diversified portfolios at a low cost, so you won't have to worry about choosing which individual stocks or bonds to buy. Most
online brokers allow you to get started with just a few dollars, so don't worry if you don't have much to invest initially.
You might also consider using a robo-advisor, which helps build an investment portfolio based on your goals and risk tolerance, but charges a much smaller fee than traditional financial advisors. The
top robo-advisors have investment apps that make it easy to track your portfolio from your phone.
The key distinction between using your tax refund for investing in assets like stocks versus using it to save is the amount of risk involved. Stocks are volatile in the
short term, so only invest the money if you're confident you won't need it for the next five years or so. If you may need the money, a high-yield savings account is likely a better choice. Additional tax refund resources
"Ultimately, you have to ask yourself what'll make you feel better in the long run," Flannigan says. If in the future you'd like a smaller refund, she says you could
increase your withholding allowances.
"So, less income tax will be withheld, your refund will be smaller, but your monthly paycheck will be larger and you'll be able to spend that money on your goals instead," Flannigan says. Or you can think of your tax refund like it's forced savings.
This story originally appeared on Bankrate and has been independently reviewed to meet journalistic standards.
Canva
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!