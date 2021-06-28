Tunneling Florida rescuers spot voids, search for survivors

“We have over 80 rescuers at a time that are breaching the walls that collapsed, in a frantic effort to try to rescue those that are still viable and to get to those voids that we typically know exist in these buildings,” Alvarez said.

“We have been able to tunnel through the building,” Alvarez added. “This is a frantic search to seek that hope, that miracle, to see who we can bring out of this building alive."

He said rescuers, like the families, are still hoping for good news. “You’ve gotta have hope and you’ve gotta have faith,” he said.

Others who have seen the wreckage up close were daunted by the task ahead. Alfredo Lopez, who lived with his wife in a 6th floor corner apartment and narrowly escaped disaster, said he finds it hard to believe anyone is alive in the rubble.

“I just can’t see anybody, you know – I hope to God that they’re going to find somebody, but man, you know, if you saw what I saw: nothingness and then, you go over there and you see, like, all the rubble. How can somebody survive that?” Lopez told The Associated Press.