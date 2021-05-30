Tulsa Race Massacre centennial events proceed amid hiccups

Other events plan to feature the last three known living massacre survivors -- 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield Randle, 107-year-old Viola Fletcher, and 100-year-old Hughes Van Ellis. Last week, the three gave testimony in a panel about the massacre in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“They will come down Black Wall Street, the historic Black Wall Street, in a horse and carriage,” said Tiffany Crutcher, organizer of the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, which is independent of the city’s official commemorations.

“They’ll lead us into what we feel will be a very powerful, powerful weekend to show deference and honor to the lives that were lost and the descendants and survivors who were still living,” Crutcher said.

Other commemoration programs include a Greenwood Art Project art installation and the dedication of a prayer wall at Vernon AME Church, one of the few Greenwood structures that survived the massacre.

Following the official massacre commemorations, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission on Wednesday will open Greenwood Rising, a $30 million history center and museum. The commission says it honors the legacy of Black Wall Street with exhibits depicting the Greenwood district before and after the massacre.