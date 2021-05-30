Tulsa massacre documentaries offer deep dive into tragedy

“White survivors of the massacre stopped talking about it,” she said. “Black survivors only whispered about it, because there was a real fear among Black people that it could happen again, and it did in other places.”

As a curious child, Brown said she first learned about the massacre after reading about the history of enslaved Black people at school. She said the projects chronicling the massacre can be educational as well.

“It will become something that people and school children will learn about,” said Brown, a Washington Post reporter who has written more than 20 articles on the massacre. She interviewed the descendants of Greenwood residents and business owners in the PBS documentary “Tulsa: The Fire and the Forgotten,” which airs May 31.

Brown will be reporting on the search for mass graves in National Geographic’s “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer,” which premieres June 18. She said documentaries like hers need to be told just as much as the ones about the American Revolution, Civil War and World War I and II.