Tucker Carlson called 'worst human' at Montana fishing shop

Last week, he did say that “we’re not saying there is no benefit to the vaccine. ... We never encouraged anyone to take or not to take the vaccine. Obviously, we’re not doctors.”

The fly fishing store where the confrontation occurred said workers “treat every customer equally and respectfully."

“Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers,” Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company said on its Facebook page.

While they share a name, the man who posted the video that's been viewed millions of times “has no affiliation with our business, other than share the same name as our founder, who passed away in 1982,” the shop said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.