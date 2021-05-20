Foundation urges UNC to rethink Hannah-Jones tenure decision

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The foundation that funds the University of North Carolina professorship offered to investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones is urging the university to reconsider its decision to deny her tenure.

Hannah-Jones won the Pulitzer Prize for her work on The 1619 Project for The New York Times Magazine. Some conservatives have complained about the project, which focuses on the country’s history of slavery.

The Knight Foundation's president, Alberto Ibargüen, issued a statement noting that while the foundation respects the independence of the universities where it endows chairs, he hopes UNC will reconsider its decision to offer Hannah-Jones a contract position instead of tenure. The statement notes that the foundation does not play a direct role in the appointments of individuals to the chairs it endows.

“It is not our place to tell UNC or UNC/Hussman who they should appoint or give tenure to,” Ibargüen said. “It is, however, clear to us that Hannah-Jones is eminently qualified for the appointment and would urge the trustees of the University of North Carolina to reconsider their decision within the timeframe of our agreement.”

Hannah-Jones accepted the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism at the Chapel Hill campus, the school announced last month.