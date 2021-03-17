Trump's taxes in hand, Manhattan DA's probe heats up

Vance's office has also subpoenaed material from people who worked on projects to develop the property for Trump, including an engineer who said his duties involved presenting plans to the local planning board.

The engineer, Ralph Mastromonaco, said Wednesday that he received Vance's subpoena in mid-February and promptly handed over the requested documents, including records of his work on the property and correspondence with the Trump Organization.

Mastromonaco was subpoenaed for similar material in December 2019 by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who also is investigating whether Trump and his company improperly inflated the value of his assets on annual financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain tax benefits.

“I really know absolutely nothing about this whole mess,” Mastromonaco said Wednesday.

Vance's investigators have also peppered Cohen with questions about the role that Allen Weisselberg played as chief financial officer of Trump Organization.

Weisselberg's attorney, Mary Mulligan, declined to comment Wednesday.

But it emerged in recent days that his former daughter-in-law, Jen Weisselberg, is cooperating with both Vance's and James' inquiries, according to her attorney.