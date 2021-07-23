Trump's sway tested in race for open mid-Ohio US House seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The crowded Republican primary for an open U.S. House seat in central Ohio is testing the ongoing political sway of former President Donald Trump as his choice in the race, a longtime coal lobbyist, is competing against candidates backed by other conservative leaders, movements and donors.

The race in the sprawling GOP-leaning 15th Congressional District, which is gerrymandered to include all or part of 12 Ohio counties including parts of Columbus, also has seen endorsements by Republican groups backing women candidates, a powerful anti-abortion group and allies of the former president.

Trump, who twice won the state by wide margins, has touted candidate Mike Carey as the best choice to succeed former U.S. Rep. Steve Stivers. Stivers resigned in May to lead the Ohio Chamber of Commerce after holding the seat for a decade. The special election primary is Aug. 3.

In a release, Trump's Save America PAC said Carey, "will be a courageous fighter for the people and our economy, is strong on the Border, and tough on Crime,” and mentioned his experience in the U.S. Army National Guard and support for the Second Amendment. Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski has also been crossing the district to campaign for Carey.