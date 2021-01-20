Trump's pardon blitz keeps ex-Google exec out of prison

Neither Thiel nor Stephens responded to a message left for them at the Founders Fund. Masters and Petersen didn’t immediate respond to a request for comment about their reasons for supporting Levandowski’s pardon. Efforts to reach Proud were unsuccessful.

The three Levandowski lawyers who lobbied for his pardon — Miles Ehrlich, James Ramsey and Amy Craig — have been trying to collect on a $5 million bill that they say Levandowski still owes their firm, according to court documents. Levandowski filed for bankruptcy last March after being ordered to pay Google $179 million as part of an arbitration dispute surrounding bonuses paid to him before he left the company.

The lawyers had been seeking to claim $1.5 million that had been held in a trust account, but a bankruptcy judge denied that request last year.

Now that Levandowski won’t be in prison, he may be able to get another job in the tech industry that would help him pay his lawyers. Ehrlich, Ramsey and Craig didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment about their support for a Levandowski pardon or the money owed by their client.

Besides resulting in criminal charges, Levandowski's skullduggery also was at the heart of a high-stakes lawsuit filed against Uber by Waymo, a spinoff born from Google's work on robotic vehicles.