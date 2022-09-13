Trump's PAC under legal scrutiny; queen's coffin to return to London; 1st-time winners shine at Emmys

Today is Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Let's get caught up.
'False fall' heads to the Northeast as hot temperatures rebound for the central US. Meanwhile, the West struggles with smoke and fires. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
King Charles III is flying to Northern Ireland on the latest leg of his tour of the nations that make up the United Kingdom as thousands of people have lined up through the night to pay their last respects to his mother’s coffin in Edinburgh. On Monday night, Charles and his siblings, Anne, Andrew and Edward, their heads bowed, briefly stood vigil around their mother’s flag-draped coffin as members of the public filed past. The British monarchy draws mixed emotions in Northern Ireland, where there are two main communities: mostly Protestant unionists who consider themselves British and largely Roman Catholic nationalists who see themselves as Irish.
President Joe Biden is urging Americans to come together for a new “national purpose” — his administration’s effort to end cancer “as we know it.” At the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Biden on Monday channeled JFK’s famed moonshot speech 60 years ago, likening the space race to his own effort. Biden hopes to move the U.S. closer to the goal he set in February of cutting U.S. cancer fatalities by 50% over the next 25 years and dramatically improving the lives of caregivers and those suffering from cancer. Experts say the objective is attainable — with adequate investments.
The Emmy Awards have spread honors around repeat winners – Zendaya, Jason Sudeikis and Jean Smart – and some first timers, like Sheryl Lee Ralph and Quinta Brunson of “Abbott Elementary.” Zendaya and Sudeikis won their second acting Emmys Monday, while Smart won back-to-back trophies for “Hacks.” So did Sudeikis' comedy “Ted Lasso,” which claimed the top comedy prize and “Succession,” which took home the top drama honor. Ralph gave a rousing speech after winning supporting comedy actress on her first nomination. Brunson, who created “Abbott Elementary” also took home a trophy, with the best comedy series still to come. Lee Jung-jae of “Squid Game” won best drama actor.
Former President Donald Trump is sitting on top of more than $115 million across several political committees. He's positioned himself as a uniquely indomitable force in the GOP and would almost certainly have the resources to swamp his rivals if he launched another presidential campaign. But that massive pile of money is also emerging as a potential vulnerability. His chief fundraising vehicle, Save America PAC, is under new legal scrutiny after the Justice Department issued a round of grand jury subpoenas that have included questions about the political action committee’s fundraising practices.
The Justice Department says it's willing to accept one of Donald Trump’s picks for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of the former president’s Florida home last month. The accommodation could help accelerate the selection process and shorten any delays caused by the appointment of the so-called special master. The judge in the case, granting a request from the Trump team, said last week that she would appoint a neutral arbiter to go through the records and weed out any that may be covered by executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.
A Connecticut jury is set to hear opening arguments about how much money conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax. The trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday in Waterbury, only 18 miles from Newtown, where 20 children and six educators were killed in 2012. Lawyers for the Sandy Hook families say Jones caused the families emotional and psychological harm. Jones says he now believes the shooting did occur, but has cited free speech rights in saying it was a hoax. A Texas jury last month ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million in damages to Sandy Hook parents in a similar lawsuit over the hoax lies.
A staunchly conservative, retired Army general is favored to win New Hampshire’s Republican Senate nomination and face potentially vulnerable Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. That means Tuesday's primary could again raise questions about whether hard-right candidates could hurt the GOP in November. National Republicans see Hassan as beatable. But the favorite in New Hampshire’s GOP primary is Don Bolduc, who has falsely claimed that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. New Hampshire is holding the country’s last major primaries along with Delaware and Rhode Island, just eight weeks before Election Day.
Azerbaijani forces have shelled Armenia’s territory in a large-scale attack that killed at least 49 Armenian soldiers and fueled fears of even broader hostilities. The hostilities erupted minutes after midnight Tuesday, with Azerbaijani forces unleashing an artillery barrage and drone attacks in many sections of Armenian territory, according to the Armenian Defense Ministry. Azerbaijan charged that its forces returned fire in response to “large-scale provocations” by the Armenian military, claiming that the Armenian troops planted mines and repeatedly fired on Azerbaijani military positions, resulting in unspecified casualties and damage to military infrastructure. Russia moved quickly to broker a cease-fire, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it was holding.
Heavy rains unleashed mudslides in a mountain area east of Los Angeles that burned two years ago, sending boulders and other debris across roads and prompting evacuation and shelter-in-place orders for thousands of residents. Firefighters went street by street in the community of Forest Falls Monday to make sure no residents were trapped. Crews hadn’t found anyone who needed to be rescued and no one was reported missing. The rains were the remnants of a tropical storm that brought high winds and some badly needed rainfall to drought-stricken Southern California last week, helping firefighters largely corral a wildfire that had been burning out of control about 20 miles south of the mudslides.
R. Kelly’s lead attorney is getting her chance to deliver her closing argument to federal jurors in Chicago. That comes a day after a prosecutor told jurors that weeks of evidence proved the R&B superstar parlayed his fame to sexually abuse minors and record the abuse on video. Kelly faces charges of production of child pornography, enticing minor girls for sex and obstruction of justice by successfully rigging his 2008 child pornography trial in state court in 2008, at which he was acquitted. Jurors are expected to began deliberating later Tuesday. In her Monday closing, prosecutor Elizabeth Pozolo described Kelly as a secret sexual predator who “has committed horrible crimes against children."
Director Jean-Luc Godard, icon of French New Wave cinema, has died at age 91, according to French media.
Renowned jazz pianist Ramsey Lewis has died. He was 87. His son, Bobby Lewis, says Ramsey Lewis died Monday at his Chicago home. Lewis’ music entertained fans over a more than 60-year career. He’s revered in jazz circles for such 1960s hits as “The ‘In’ Crowd,” “Hang on Sloopy” and “Wade in the Water.” He earned three Grammy awards and seven gold records. The Chicago native began composing large-scale musical works later in his career. He spent his early days using his gospel and classical roots to create his own jazz style in neighborhood venues that hired young jazz musicians.
Geno Smith threw two first-half touchdown passes, Denver fumbled twice at the 1-yard line in the second half, and the Seahawks beat the Broncos 17-16 in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle. Brandon McManus missed a 64-yard field goal attempt with 20 seconds left and the Seahawks escaped with another wild victory involving Wilson at quarterback. Except this time Wilson was the opponent and there will be plenty of questions about Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett’s late-game clock management and decisions in his first game. Denver faced fourth-and-5 at the Seattle 46 and had three timeouts left, but the Broncos ran significant time off the clock before Hackett called timeout and decided to have McManus try the long field goal.
