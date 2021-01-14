Trump's Mar-a-Lago warned over coronavirus mask violations

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club's failure to enforce Palm Beach County's mask ordinance at its New Year's Eve bash has resulted in a warning but no fine or other punishment.

The county sent a letter to the club's manager, Bernd Lembcke, on Wednesday telling him that future violations of the county's coronavirus ordinance could result in fines of up to $15,000 per violation. Video of the party shows that few of the 500 guests wore masks as they crowded the dance floor while rapper Vanilla Ice, Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love and singer Taylor Dayne performed.

Todd Bonlarron, the county’s assistant administrator, said in the letter that while the club may have passed out masks to its guests, “there was a breakdown in enforcement of the mask orders that led to almost the entire room of guests being without masks.” He wrote that he is encouraged that Lembcke promised to enforce the ordinance going forward.

“Your acknowledgement and commitment to enforce these laws was evident in our visit,” he wrote. Palm Beach County has been hard hit by the virus, with more than 90,000 cases reported and nearly 2,000 deaths. It has a population of 1.5 million.

Lembcke and the Trump Organization did not respond to calls Thursday seeking comment.