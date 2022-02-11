 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trump's Jan. 6 calls missing from phone logs; Canada pressured to end truck blockade; plus more top news

Today is Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

FIRST, THE WEATHER

A quick-moving clipper system brings snow to the Midwest and behind it windy conditions. We're continuing to track the heat in California and your super bowl forecast. CNN Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the latest forecast.

TOP STORIES

Capitol Riot Investigation

FILE - In this Oct. 23, 2020, photo, President Donald Trump talks on a phone during a call with the leaders of Sudan and Israel in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. 

Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don't list Trump's calls

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House call logs obtained so far by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol do not list calls made by then-President Donald Trump as he watched the violence unfold on television, nor do they list calls made directly to the president, according to two people familiar with the probe.

The lack of information about Trump’s personal calls presents a new challenge to investigators as they work to create the most comprehensive record yet of the attack, with a particular focus on what the former president was doing in the White House as hundreds of his supporters violently beat police, broke into the Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. The people were granted anonymity to discuss records that have not yet been released by the committee.

Virus Outbreak Canada Protest

Trucks, are parked in front of the Chateau Laurier as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions continue in Ottawa, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. 

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

TORONTO (AP) — The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.

For the fourth straight day, scores of truckers taking part in what they dubbed the Freedom Convoy blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the flow of auto parts and other products between the two countries.

MORNING LISTEN

Click on the links below for full version of today's top stories. Keep scrolling for a look back at this day in history and today's celebrity birthdays:

This morning's top headlines: Friday, Feb. 11

National Politics
AP

Records obtained by Jan. 6 panel don't list Trump's calls

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK and COLLEEN LONG - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — White House call logs obtained so far by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the Capitol do not list calls made by then-President Donald Trump as he watched the violence unfold on television, nor do they list calls made directly to the president, according to two people familiar with the probe.

Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade

  • By ROB GILLIES and TOM KRISHER - Associated Press
  • Updated
TORONTO (AP) — The Biden administration urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government Thursday to use its federal powers to end the truck blockade by Canadians protesting the country’s COVID-19 restrictions, as the bumper-to-bumper demonstration forced auto plants on both sides of the border to shut down or scale back production.

National Politics
AP

Biden doing 'deep dive' on 'about 4' high court candidates

  • By MARY CLARE JALONICK, COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI - Associated Press
  • Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears to be narrowing his list of candidates for the Supreme Court, saying he's looking at “about four people” as Democrats who met with him Thursday say he wants a “persuasive” nominee in the mold of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

National Politics
AP

Blinken says Russia could invade Ukraine during Olympics

  • By ROD McGUIRK - Associated Press
  • Updated
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Russia could invade Ukraine during the current Beijing Winter Olympics so Americans should leave the Eastern European country immediately, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

National
AP

Tommy Castro leads with 5 Blues Music Awards nominations

  • AP
  • Updated
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tommy Castro, Chris Cain and Tom Hambridge have earned the most nominations for this year's Blues Music Awards in Memphis, Tennessee.

Olympics
AP

No Olympic medal as Shaun White takes flight for final time

  • By BERNIE WILSON - AP Sports Writer
  • Updated
BEIJING (AP) — Shaun White’s brilliant and transcendent Olympic career is over. It ended with a fall on his final run down the halfpipe, a heartfelt ovation from the crowd and then a tearful farewell to a sport he helped define.

Olympics
AP

Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

  • By GRAHAM DUNBAR and JAMES ELLINGWORTH - AP Sports Writers
  • Updated
BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

National
AP

Tony Boselli leads class of 8 Pro Football Hall of Famers

  • By JOSH DUBOW - AP Pro Football Writer
  • Updated
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The long wait to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is finally over for several deserving candidates.

Basketball
AP

All-Star Swap: 76ers send Simmons to Brooklyn for Harden

  • By DAN GELSTON and BRIAN MAHONEY - AP Sports Writers
  • Updated
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons got his wish, a trade out of Philadelphia. The 76ers got their second superstar, with James Harden coming over in a blockbuster multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

IMAGE OF THE DAY

APTOPIX Beijing Olympics Snowboarding

United States' Shaun White gets emotional after the men's halfpipe finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. 

TODAY IN HISTORY

Today in history: Feb. 11

In 1990, South African Black activist Nelson Mandela was freed after 27 years in captivity, and more events that happened on this day in history.

Today in sports history: Feb. 11

In 1990, Mike Tyson loses for the first time when James “Buster” Douglas knocks him out and captures the heavyweight title in one of the bigge…

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ...

