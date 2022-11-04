 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Trump's former inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, acquitted of acting as unregistered foreign agent

NEW YORK (AP) — Trump's former inaugural committee chair, Tom Barrack, acquitted of acting as unregistered foreign agent.

