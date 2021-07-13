Trump's finance chief loses titles, roles after indictment

NEW YORK (AP) — The move by Donald Trump's company to strip its top finance chief from several leadership positions less than two weeks after his criminal indictment suggests it is facing a tricky, new business environment as it seeks to reassure lenders and other business partners.

Allen Weisselberg, the top numbers man for Trump stretching back decades, has lost positions in companies overseeing a Scottish golf course, payroll operations and other businesses under the Trump Organization, according to government registry records. He retains his role as chief financial officer of the parent company.

The moves weren't unexpected, but they mark a possible delicate stage in Trump's legal fight with the Manhattan district attorney's office and his efforts to protect his company. Companies will often push out indicted top executives to reestablish trust so they can continue to borrow and strike deals.

“This may all be part of them trying to look good to the outside world," said Daniel R. Alonso, former chief assistant district attorney in the Manhattan district attorney's office. “They have something to say when their business partners ask, ‘We saw these charges. What does it mean for your loan, your permits, your business contracts?’”