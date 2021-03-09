Trump, RNC clash over use of his name; Biden's big hopes for wind; Les Miles out over misconduct

Today is Tuesday, March 9, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Former President Trump and the RNC clash over the use of his name in fundraising appeals; Biden has big hopes for Massachusetts wind farm; Les Miles out as Kansas football coach for behavior toward women while at LSU.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

TOP STORIES

Trump, RNC clash over using his name in fundraising

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican National Committee is defending its right to use former President Donald Trump's name in fundraising appeals after he demanded they put an end to the practice.

In a Monday letter to Trump attorney Alex Cannon, RNC chief counsel J. Justin Riemer said the committee “has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech" and said "it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals.”