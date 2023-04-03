On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» Former President Donald Trump has arrived in New York from his home in Florida for his historic booking and arraignment. As he prepared to head into Manhattan, the nation’s largest city was bolstering security and warning potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger.”
» A top official in Virginia's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says an autopsy determined the cause of death for Irvo Otieno was “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints."
» Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. are racing to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast.
» Floridians will be able to carry concealed guns without a permit under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
» A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found and it’s partly thanks to Pokémon GO.
» Riding terrific reviews and a strong word-of-mouth, the role playing game adaptation “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opened with $38.5 million in U.S. and Canadian movie theaters over the weekend. That is according to studio estimates Sunday, stealing the top box-office perch from “John Wick: Chapter 4.”
» NASA has named the four astronauts who will fly around the moon late next year. The first moon crew in 50 years includes the first woman and the first African American assigned to a lunar mission.
» NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says Finland will officially join the military alliance on Tuesday.
» Grammy winners Tanya Tucker and Patty Loveless, along with hit country songwriter Bob McDill, are going into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Signed painting of Ukraine's Zelenskyy heading to auction, and more of today's top videos
An original signed painting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to auction, the debate over assisted suicide is raging in Europe, and more of today's top videos.
An original signed painting of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to auction.
For the moment Euthanasia and assisted suicide are illegal in France. But FRANCE 24's Catherine Viette looks at how the practices are carried …
Camera captures the explosion of a cafe in St. Petersburg where a well-known Russian military blogger was killed. Vladlen Tatarsky was a well-…
Ukraine said on Monday that Russian forces were "very far" from capturing the eastern town of Bakhmut and that fighting raged around the city …
As Paris prepares to host next year's Summer Games, works to complete the Olympic Village are in full swing. Some 35 hundred workers are build…
43 years later, the lone suspect in the 1980 bombing of a Paris synagogue is going on trial. A Lebanese-Canadian academic named Hassan Dian st…