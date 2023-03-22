NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors postponed a scheduled grand jury session Wednesday in the investigation into Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign, at least temporarily slowing a decision on whether to charge the ex-president, according to four people familiar with the matter.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday, another day when the New York panel has been meeting, three of the people said. When the grand jury next meets, it may hear from yet another witness, according to a person familiar with proceedings that appear to be nearing a decisive vote on whether or not to indict Trump.
The reason for the cancellation of Wednesday's sessions was not immediately clear, though one person said it was not security-related.
The panel has been hearing from final witnesses, even as Trump himself has been railing against the investigation and claiming his arrest is imminent. Law enforcement officials have accelerated security preparations in the event of unrest accompanying an unprecedented charge against a former U.S. president.
FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg participates in a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File
The people who confirmed that the grand jury would not meet as scheduled weren't authorized to discuss details on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The district attorney's office declined to comment on the development, which was earlier reported by Business Insider.
The postponement comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury is nearing the completion of its work. The panel is probing Trump's involvement in a $130,000 payment made in 2016 to the porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump years earlier.
Trump has denied the claim, insisted he did nothing wrong and has attacked the investigation, led by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, as politically motivated.
Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, and on Monday heard from a witness favorable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.
Trump over the weekend stated that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, though the day came and went without that happening.
Photos: Demonstrations as potential Trump indictment looms
A woman holds up a poster as part of a protest in front of the courthouse ahead of former President Donald Trump's anticipated indictment on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long contributed to this report.
