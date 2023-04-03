On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» Former President Donald Trump was returning to New York in advance of his arraignment on Tuesday on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign.

» Residents across a wide swath of the U.S. are racing to assess the destruction from fierce storms that spawned possibly dozens of tornadoes from the South and the Midwest into the Northeast. At least 32 people have died.

» Russia’s top counterterrorism body has blamed Ukrainian intelligence agencies for the bombing attack that killed a well-known Russian military blogger who fervently supported Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

» Pope Francis has presided over his first ceremony in St. Peter's Square following a three-day hospitalization for bronchitis. Palm Sunday opened his heavy schedule of Holy Week appointments.

» Connecticut police have charged two people with cutting more than 2,000 fiber optic cables, leaving over 40,000 homes and businesses without internet service in the southwest part of the state.

» “Son of Sinner” Jelly Roll is a three-time winner at the CMT Music Awards. The rapper-turned-country singer reigned at Sunday night's fan-voted awards show in Austin, Texas.

» Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson will seek the Republican presidential nomination and he's positioning himself as an alternative to Donald Trump just days after the former president was indicted by a grand jury in New York.

» In sports, it was a busy day in major league baseball, the NCAA title game was decided in women's basketball, and highlights from the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and golf circuits.