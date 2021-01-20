Trump pardons ex-boyfriend of deported Russian agent

The two had been friends since their childhood until Johnson said Erickson stole his concept for a wheelchair that would allow people to use the bathroom. The pastor said Erickson used his name, and even stole his company, as he attracted investors into the scheme.

Erickson also ran in nationwide Republican circles for many years. He was the national political director for Pat Buchanan’s challenge to President George H. W. Bush in the 1992 Republican primary. He worked as a media adviser to John Wayne Bobbitt, the Virginia man whose wife cut off his penis with a kitchen knife in 1993. And he joined with Jack Abramoff, a Washington lobbyist later imprisoned for corruption, in producing an anti-communist action movie.

Erickson met Butina as she sought to set up back channels of communication between American conservatives and Russia. Butina admitted in 2018 that Erickson had helped her, using his ties with the National Rifle Association.

For Loretta Waltner, a Sioux Falls woman who once rented office space to Erickson, the pardon was an unsurprising development in Erickson's saga.

"He’s always skated through life," she said. “He got off pretty easy, and he did this time too.”