NEW YORK (AP) — Trump Organization executive pleads guilty to dodging taxes in deal that requires his testimony at company's trial.
Just In
Trump Organization executive pleads guilty to dodging taxes in deal that requires his testimony at company's trial
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The couple initially denied they had sex on Cedar Point's Ferris wheel, with the woman claiming she was picking up a pack of cigarettes, police said.
Police allege that the driver of the vehicle in the crash later killed a woman in nearby Nescopeck and the county coroner identified her as his 56-year-old mother.
The company says it discovered the problem after getting consumer complaints about the juice's taste.
Authorities say that as the man was getting out of the car, the vehicle became engulfed in flames.
The FBI recovered documents labeled "top secret" from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, court papers show.
Authorities say a man accused of firing shots inside the Mall of America before fleeing with the help of several accomplices has been arrested in Chicago.
A beachgoer was killed Wednesday after a loose beach umbrella impaled her in the chest, authorities said.
Somehow, the 14-year-old dog managed to survive nearly 60 days out on her own, apparently much or all of it in a barren, pitch-dark, cave.
Two music legends die, Serena Williams plans her future and the NBA will honor an icon | Hot off the Wire podcast
🎧 Olivia Newton-John and Sam Gooden died. Meanwhile, Serena Williams plans to wrap her tennis career. Listen to those stories and others in this podcast.
Man who tried to breach FBI office killed; House to vote on climate, health bill; Heche unlikely to survive
Things to know today: Armed man who tried to breach FBI office killed in standoff; House votes today on climate, health bill; Anne Heche "not expected to survive."