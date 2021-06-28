Trump Org lawyers make last pitch against prosecution

The person was not authorized to discuss the case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office declined comment.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. has been investigating Trump’s business affairs for more than two years. In recent months, investigators have focused on fringe benefits the company gave to top executives, such as use of apartments, cars and school tuition.

Investigators have scrutinized Trump’s tax records, subpoenaed documents and interviewed witnesses, including Trump insiders and company executives.

Fischetti, who did not attend Monday's meeting, said the gathering had been arranged “for the Trump Organization — not Donald Trump himself.”

“We’re just waiting,” Fischetti said, adding he expects to know this week whether charges will be brought.

The prospective charges this week, he said, “are limited to a couple of Trump Org employees who didn't declare taxes on fringe benefits” they received. The company itself also could be charged, he added.

Lawyers representing Donald Trump's company also met virtually with prosecutors for more than 90 minutes last Thursday.