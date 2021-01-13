Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment; YouTube suspends Trump's channel; Flint water charges loom

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: President Trump is on the verge of becoming the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, one week after deadly Capitol riot; YouTube suspends Trump's channel for a week; charges loom against officials in the Flint water crisis.
Top stories
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is on the verge of being impeached for a second time, the House planning the unprecedented vote one week after he encouraged a mob of loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and the U.S. Capitol became the target of a deadly siege.
While the first impeachment of Trump last year brought no Republican votes in the House, a small but significant number of leaders and other lawmakers are breaking with the party to join Democrats on Wednesday, unwilling to put American decency and democracy at further risk, even with days remaining in the president's term.
The stunning collapse of Trump's final days in office, against alarming warnings of more violence ahead by his followers, leaves the nation at an uneasy and unfamiliar juncture before Democrat Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20. Read more:
YouTube suspends Trump’s channel for at least a week
YouTube has suspended U.S. President Donald Trump’s channel for at least a week amid concerns over “ongoing potential for violence,” making it the latest platform to limit the president’s online activities.
The Google-owned platform said it removed content that was uploaded on January 12 from the Donald J. Trump channel for inciting violence, although it was not immediately clear which videos in question were in violation.
“After careful review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to the Donald J. Trump channel and issued a strike for violating our policies for inciting violence,” a YouTube spokesperson said in an emailed statement. Read more:
Michigan plans to charge ex-Gov. Snyder in Flint water probe
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, his health director and other ex-officials have been told they’re being charged after a new investigation of the Flint water scandal, which devastated the majority Black city with lead-contaminated water and was blamed for a deadly outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease, The Associated Press has learned.
Two people with knowledge of the planned prosecution told the AP on Tuesday that the attorney general’s office has informed defense lawyers about indictments in Flint and told them to expect initial court appearances soon. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. Read more:
Today's weather
Rain tapers off in the Pacific Northwest and winds pick up to near hurricane-force in the Northern Rockies and Plains. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the latest forecast.
In other news today ...
- The FBI warned law enforcement agencies ahead of last week's breach of the U.S. Capitol about the potential for extremist-driven violence, U.S. officials said, contradicting earlier statements that they were caught off guard by the assault by supporters of President Donald Trump.
- A Kansas woman was executed Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the U.S. government has put to death a female inmate.
- Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that a coronavirus relief bill will be the top priority for his caucus but added that the recent violence at the Capitol shows the need to confirm President-elect Joe Biden’s national security team on “day one” of the new administration.
- A month after federal regulators ordered it to disclose how its practices affect children and teenagers, TikTok is tightening its privacy practices for the under-18 crowd.
- Top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he plans to go home to Russia next weekend despite the authorities' threats to put him once again behind bars.
- Indonesian navy divers searching the ocean floor on Tuesday recovered the flight data recorder from a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea with 62 people on board.
On this date
