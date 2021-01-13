Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment; YouTube suspends Trump's channel; Flint water charges loom

Today is Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: President Trump is on the verge of becoming the first U.S. president to be impeached twice, one week after deadly Capitol riot; YouTube suspends Trump's channel for a week; charges loom against officials in the Flint water crisis.

Top stories

Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is on the verge of being impeached for a second time, the House planning the unprecedented vote one week after he encouraged a mob of loyalists to “fight like hell” against election results and the U.S. Capitol became the target of a deadly siege.

While the first impeachment of Trump last year brought no Republican votes in the House, a small but significant number of leaders and other lawmakers are breaking with the party to join Democrats on Wednesday, unwilling to put American decency and democracy at further risk, even with days remaining in the president's term.