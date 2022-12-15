Trump makes a 'major announcement', deadly winter storm moves east, and more trending news

Here's a look at top news and trending topics for today, Dec. 15:
Trump announcement
Donald Trump vowed Thursday that if he is elected president again, he would ban federal money from being used to label speech as misinformation or disinformation, fire federal officials who have engaged in what he characterized as "domestic censorship," and punish universities engaging in "censorship activities" with cuts to federal funding.
Trump proposed that certain federal and intelligence officials should be forced to wait seven years before working for certain tech companies to "confront the problems of major platforms being infiltrated by legions of former deep staters and intelligence officials."
Earlier Thursday, Trump launched a new "digital trading card" that showcases his "life & career." In a post to Truth Social, the former president said his debut non-fungible token, or NFT, was "very much like a baseball card," noting a cost of $99 each. At least one of the digital collectibles released by Trump portrayed him as a cartoon superhero, sporting a giant "T" on his chest and a gilded "Trump Champion" belt. The website where consumers can purchase the digital collectibles emphatically denies that any of the funds will go toward Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.
New Orleans tornado/Winter storm
The massive storm system that pulverized homes, killed three people in Louisiana and brought blizzard conditions to northern states will inflict a new wave of brutal weather starting Thursday.
Significant ice and heavy snow will smother parts of the Mid-Atlantic and New England, forecasters said.
Ice storm warnings are in effect for the central Appalachians of western Virginia, eastern West Virginia, the Maryland Panhandle and parts of central and western Pennsylvania -- where up to a quarter inch to a half inch of ice could stack up by Thursday evening.
Already, freezing rain and snow are covering parts of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. A quarter inch of ice was reported Thursday morning in the Appalachian Mountains of West Virginia and Maryland, and about a tenth of an inch had built up in parts of Virginia.
Atatiana Jefferson
A former Texas police officer was convicted of manslaughter Thursday for fatally shooting Atatiana Jefferson through a rear window of her home in 2019, a rare conviction of an officer for killing someone who was also armed with a gun.
Jurors also considered a murder charge against Aaron Dean but instead convicted him of manslaughter. The conviction comes more than three years after the white Fort Worth officer shot the 28-year-old Black woman while responding to a call about an open front door.
Dean, 38, faces up to 20 years in prison, with the sentencing phase of his trial set to begin Friday. He had faced up to life in prison if convicted of murder. Dean, who had been free on bond, was booked into the Tarrant County jail following the verdict.
Jurors deliberated for more than 13 hours over two days before finding him guilty of manslaughter.
EU sanctions against Russia
Men involved in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced
Federal rate hike
This morning's top headlines: Thursday, Dec. 15
The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. The White House COVID-19 coordinator says cases are up across 90% of the country. Deaths and hospitalizations are also on the rise, with nearly 3,000 deaths reported last week. Dr. Anisha Jha says most of those have been concentrated in people age 65 and older. As cases begin to rise again, much of the United States is also dealing with other respiratory viruses heading into this winter with an influx of flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.
China says it will stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they’ve become “impossible” to track with mass testing no longer required. That's another step in the country’s uncertain exit from some of the world’s strictest antivirus policies. China last week announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures and has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections. That has raised concerns that its health system could become overwhelmed as those in other countries did during early COVID waves. So far, though, many of those newly sick are staying home and there has been little evidence of a surge in patient numbers. But it’s difficult to get a clear picture of the virus’s spread.
Outgoing Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s portrait was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol, a traditional honor bestowed on a tradition-breaking leader. Pelosi is not just the first woman to hold the gavel but among the most consequential House speakers in American history. The ceremony at the ornate Statuary Hall drew current and former members of Congress, friends and family. The guests included the Democratic leader’s husband, Paul Pelosi, who is recovering from the brutal attack by an intruder who broke into their home seeking the speaker. Former President Barack Obama said in a videotaped message that Speaker Pelosi has “inspired a generation of women to run, win and lead."
After four straight three-quarter-point interest rate hikes, the Federal Reserve is set to announce a smaller half-point increase in its key rate Wednesday, a first step toward dialing back its efforts to combat inflation. At the same time, the Fed is expected to signal that it plans more hikes next year than it had previously forecast to try to conquer the worst inflation bout in four decades. And most economists think Chair Jerome Powell will stress that the Fed will likely keep its benchmark rate at its high point through next year, even after the hikes have ended.
A judge has handed down the longest prison terms so far in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were not charged with having a direct role in the conspiracy. But they were members of a paramilitary group that trained with Adam Fox, the leader of the scheme. Musico was sentenced to at least 12 years in prison. Morrison got 10 years and Bellar received seven. They had forged an early alliance with Fox before the FBI broke up the scheme in 2020. The three were convicted of providing material support for a terrorist act. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wanted stiff sentences, saying they'd threatened democracy.
A Mississippi man has been put to death by lethal injection for the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl more than two decades ago. Officials say 58-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. was pronounced dead at 6:12 p.m. Wednesday. He is the second inmate executed in Mississippi in 10 years. Loden had been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery against Leesa Marie Gray. She was stranded with a flat tire in June 2000 when Loden forced her into his van. Loden was one of five death row inmates suing Mississippi over its lethal injection protocol. A federal judge declined to block the execution, even though the lawsuit was still pending.
Longtime “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at the age of 40. Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement published Wednesday on People.com. The Los Angeles coroner said Boss' cause of death was suicide. tWitch started his tenure at the Ellen Show in 2014 and later was promoted to co-executive producer in 2020. He began his career in the entertainment business in 2008, placing as a runner-up on “So You Think You Can Dance.” He is survived by his wife and three children.
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, vent their grievances against the British monarchy in the second half of their Netflix documentary series. In the episodes released on Thursday, Harry describes how his older brother, Prince William, shouted at him during a meeting to discuss the couple's future. Meghan recounts wanting to end her life as she struggled to cope with toxic press coverage. The six-part series “Harry & Meghan” details the experiences that led to their decision to step away from royal duties and make a new start in the United States. In the final three episodes, Harry talks about a growing rift between him and William.
France and Kylian Mbappé are headed back to the World Cup final for a much-anticipated matchup with Lionel Messi after ending Morocco’s historic run at soccer’s biggest tournament. France beat Africa’s first ever semifinalist 2-0 with Mbappé playing a part in goals by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute and then substitute Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th. France will head into Sunday’s title match against Argentina looking to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962. Mbappé has the chance to cement his status as soccer’s new superstar when he comes up against the 35-year-old Messi.