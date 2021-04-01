Trump looms large in race for South Carolina GOP chairman

“I don’t believe he has supported some aspects of what happened to Donald Trump,” Wood said, alluding to his argument of widespread voter fraud. “I believe that every legitimate leader should be demanding an investigation. Has Mr. McKissick done that?”

Asked to respond to those questioning his Trump support credentials, McKissick laughed off the allegation.

“Some of these people who have been taking shots are more than likely Libertarians who can’t win as Libertarians, so they get involved in the Republican Party,” McKissick said. “You’ve got, mixed with that, a group of people who are using the name of Donald Trump to try to make people think they are the only true Trump supporters, and everybody else is a bunch of RINOs. I get that. It’s politics. It happens all the time.”

Despite McKissick's confidence in his reelection, some grassroots activists within the state party say he should be replaced because of his support of primary challengers vying to unseat a handful of Republican state lawmakers. Dean Allen, secretary of the Anderson County GOP and former candidate for state adjutant general, said he respected McKissick's accomplishments but would be looking toward Wood or another candidate when nominations come from the floor during next month's convention.