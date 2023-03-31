On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» The historic indictment of former President Donald Trump has thrust the 2024 presidential election into uncharted territory
Here's a look at the hush money case, the grand jury investigation and possible ramifications for Trump's presidential campaign.
» The Quad-City region is now at a Level 4 risk, or moderate risk, for severe storms on Friday that are expected to pack damaging winds and could produce large hail, lightning and possibly spawn a tornado, the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.
» The Vatican says that Pope Francis is expected to be discharged on Saturday from the Rome hospital where he is being treated for bronchitis.
» The president of Belarus says Russian strategic nuclear weapons might be deployed in his country along with part of Russia’s tactical nuclear arsenal.
» Gwyneth Paltrow’s live-streamed trial over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah resort has drawn worldwide attention, spawned memes and sparked debate about the burden and power of celebrity.
» MLB, Judge start on high note; Final Four Weekend
Aaron Judge smashing the ball into the stands has become a regular sight for baseball fans. And on the opening day of the new season, he treated fans to another explosive display.