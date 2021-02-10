Trump fumes over lawyers' performance; Michigan GOP leader calls Capitol riot 'hoax'; NASCAR opens season

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.
These headlines are in the news this morning: Former president Trump is upset over his lawyers' performance at his impeachment trial; a Republican leader in Michigan apologizes after calling Capitol riot a 'hoax'; and NASCAR opens its season with a thrilling finish at Daytona exhibition.
Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.
Top stories
Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over trial
WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening arguments will begin in Donald Trump's impeachment trial after an emotional first day ended with the Senate voting to hear the case for convicting the former president of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol even though he is no longer in office.
On Wednesday, House Democrats prosecuting the case and the former president’s attorneys will lay out their opposing arguments before the senators, who are serving as jurors. The defense lost the vote seeking to halt the trial on constitutional grounds, 56-44, leaving Trump fuming over his lawyers' performance and allies questioning the defense strategy. Some called for yet another shakeup to his legal team.
House prosecutors on Tuesday wrenched senators and the nation back to the deadly attack on Congress, showing a graphic video of the Jan. 6 mob violence that stunned the the world as hundreds of rioters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. Five people died. Read more:
***
Michigan GOP leader calls Capitol riot a 'hoax from day one'
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Republican legislative leader in Michigan apologized Tuesday after falsely claiming supporters of President Donald Trump were not involved in the deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol, having called it a “hoax.”
Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey made the comments last Wednesday while meeting with leaders of the Hillsdale County GOP, according to a video posted on YouTube by a group called Reclaim Our American Republic. The remarks were first reported by the Detroit Metro Times. Read more:
***
Kyle Busch streaks past Elliott, Blaney to win Busch Clash
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch snagged the first win of the new season, streaking past NASCAR champion Chase Elliott after Elliott spun leader Ryan Blaney in the final stretch of the exhibition Busch Clash.
Blaney had chased down Elliott on the road course at Daytona International Speedway to take the lead with two laps remaining in Tuesday night's 35-lap Speedweeks opener.
Busch led only the final 300 or so feet of the race for the victory for Joe Gibbs Racing. It was Busch’s second win in the exhibition — he also used a last-lap pass to win in 2012 — and the 10th for Gibbs. JGR also won last season's Clash. Read more:
***
Today's weather
Ice storms can paralyze communities for days. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details of who will be impacted.
***
In other news today ...
- House Democrats muscled past Republicans on portions of President Joe Biden's pandemic plan, including a proposed $130 billion in additional relief to help the nation's schools reopen and a gradual increase of the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
- A 67-year-old man unhappy with the health care he'd received opened fire at a Minnesota clinic Tuesday, killing one person and wounding four others, and bomb technicians were investigating a suspicious device left there and others at a motel where he was staying, authorities said.
- France’s government wants to set the age of sexual consent at 15 and make it easier to punish long-ago child sexual abuse, amid growing public pressure and a wave of online testimonies about rape and other sexual violence by parents and authority figures.
- The pilot who crashed the helicopter carrying Kobe Bryant, killing all nine aboard, made a series of poor decisions that led him to fly blindly into a wall of clouds where he became so disoriented he thought he was climbing when the craft was plunging toward a Southern California hillside, federal safety officials said Tuesday.
Click on the links below for full versions of these stories and scroll further for a look at today in history and celebrity birthdays.
***
Image of the day
***
On this date
In 1967, the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, dealing with presidential disability and succession, was ratified, and more events that …
In 1971, former infielder Bill White becomes the first Black announcer in MLB history, signing to join the New York Yankees WPIX broadcast tea…
***