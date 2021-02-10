Trump fumes over lawyers' performance; Michigan GOP leader calls Capitol riot 'hoax'; NASCAR opens season

Today is Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. Let's get caught up.

These headlines are in the news this morning: Former president Trump is upset over his lawyers' performance at his impeachment trial; a Republican leader in Michigan apologizes after calling Capitol riot a 'hoax'; and NASCAR opens its season with a thrilling finish at Daytona exhibition.

Read on for these stories, other top headlines, celebrity birthdays and more.

Top stories

Senators to hear opening arguments as Trump fumes over trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening arguments will begin in Donald Trump's impeachment trial after an emotional first day ended with the Senate voting to hear the case for convicting the former president of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol even though he is no longer in office.