Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll as attendees clamor for him to run again

Though Republicans are looking ahead to next year's midterm elections as they try to craft an effective line of attack against a popular President and his administration. But there was no issue more dominant at the CPAC gathering in Dallas than Trump's false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent, even though there is no evidence of widespread voting fraud in last year's contest.

Trump accused Democrats of using the law and the powers of government to silence "their political opponents" and advance "the radical agenda of their party." He alluded to the fact that his former personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has now had his law license suspended in Washington, DC, and also temporarily lost his license in New York after advancing election lies.

"The radical left Democrats are turning the law itself into a weapon for partisan persecution," Trump said. "Look at what they're doing to incredible people like Rudy Giuliani."

"There are now two sets of laws in this country -- one for the left wing mob, the rioters and the rampagers ... who can do whatever the hell they want to whomever they want to do it. And there is another set of rules for law-abiding conservative Americans who happen to be Republicans, who simply want to speak their minds and exercise their rights to talk about the election," he said.