Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by rape accuser E. Jean Carroll

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump answered questions under oath Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine columnist who says the Republican raped her in the mid-1990s in a department store dressing room.

The deposition gave Carroll's lawyers a chance to interrogate Trump about the assault allegations as well as statements he made in 2019 when she told her story publicly for the first time.

Details on how the deposition went weren't immediately disclosed.

“We’re pleased that on behalf of our client, E. Jean Carroll, we were able to take Donald Trump’s deposition today. We are not able to comment further," said a spokesperson for the law firm representing her, Kaplan Hecker & Fink.

Trump has said Carroll's rape allegation is “a hoax and a lie.”

