spotlight AP

Trump calls Putin a 'genius', the latest on the Ukriane-Russia crisis, and more trending topics

Here are some of the top trending topics for today, Feb. 23.

Ukraine Poland Lithuania

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda and Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda following their talks at The Mariinskyi Palace in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

The latest on the Ukraine-Russia conflict

Ukraine’s president is rejecting Moscow’s claim that his country poses a threat to Russia and warns that a looming Russian invasion could cause tens of thousands of deaths.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the comments in a video address early Thursday.

Speaking emotionally in Russia, he said: “The people of Ukraine and the government of Ukraine want peace. But if we come under attack that threaten our freedom and lives of our people we will fight back.”

More here:

2 Black Hawk helicopters crash during training accident, Utah National Guard says

No crew members on board the helicopters were injured, the Utah National Guard said.

Black Hawk helicopter crash

Two Utah National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters were involved in a training accident Tuesday morning, crashing near a popular ski resort, the Utah National Guard said.

No crew members or skiers at the Snowbird ski resort were injured, according to Jared Jones, chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard.

"Everyone is safe," Jones said. "It was a blessing that everyone was OK."

More here:

Sir Elton John 'shaken' after private jet suffers mid-air emergency

Elton John's private jet

Sir Elton John was left "shaken" after his private jet suffered hydraulic failure.

The 74-year-old singer was on his way to New York on Monday (21.02.22) morning when his personal aircraft got into difficulty at 10,000 feet about an hour into the trip, with the pilot having to make a U-turn close to the coast of southern Ireland but attempts to land the plane were aborted twice because of the strong winds.

The pilot radioed air traffic control to declare an emergency landing, with emergency services alerted and firefighters from six stations called to Farnborough Airport, Hants, ready for the plane.

More here:

Senate Never Easy

FILE - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., talks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Jan. 20, 2022. He was talking about President Joe Biden's first year as president. Two widely supported bills are encountering delays in the Senate. The House easily approved the measures last week with broad bipartisan support.

Sen. Rick Scott

Florida Sen. Rick Scott kicked off the 2022 campaign on Tuesday by releasing a multi-point plan "to rescue America."

Some of the highlights include: 

  • No government form would offer options related to "gender identity" or "sexual preference"
  • No tax dollars could be used for "diversity training or other woke indoctrination that is hostile to faith."
  • No dues would be paid to the United Nations or "any international organization that undermines the national interests of the USA."
  • The wall along the US southern border would be completed and named after former President Donald Trump.

More here:

Check out more of today's trending topics here:

This morning's top headlines: Wednesday, Feb. 23

Biden interviews trio of candidates for Supreme Court
National Politics
AP

Biden interviews trio of candidates for Supreme Court

  • By ZEKE MILLER and MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has interviewed at least three candidates for the Supreme Court, according to a person familiar with the matter, and the White House is reiterating that he remains on track to make a final selection by Monday.

'Thugs and bullies': Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine
National Politics
AP

'Thugs and bullies': Nations sanction Russia over Ukraine

  • By FOSTER KLUG - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

TOKYO (AP) — World leaders sought Wednesday to back up their tough words over Russia's aggression against Ukraine, announcing financial sanctions, trade and travel bans and other measures meant to pressure Moscow to pull back from the brink of war.

China says US creating 'fear and panic' over Ukraine
National Politics
AP

China says US creating 'fear and panic' over Ukraine

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday accused the U.S. of creating “fear and panic” over the crisis in Ukraine, and called for talks to reduce rapidly building tensions.

National Guard to help DC control traffic for truck convoys
Health, Medicine and Fitness
AP

National Guard to help DC control traffic for truck convoys

  • By ASHRAF KHALIL and LOLITA C. BALDOR - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week.

Jury ends 1st day, no verdict for 3 cops in Floyd killing
National
AP

Jury ends 1st day, no verdict for 3 cops in Floyd killing

  • By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A jury wrapped up its first day of deliberations Wednesday without a verdict in the federal trial of three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights when he was pinned to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as fellow Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.

Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial
National
AP

Ex-officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid begins trial

  • By DYLAN LOVAN and MICHAEL WARREN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Nearly two years after Breonna Taylor was killed by police, the only Kentucky officer charged criminally in the botched raid went on trial Wednesday for shooting bullets that penetrated Taylor’s neighbors’ apartment.

US ports to get $450M to speed flow of goods, lower prices
National Politics
AP

US ports to get $450M to speed flow of goods, lower prices

  • By HOPE YEN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Clogged U.S. ports are being given access to nearly $450 million in federal money from President Joe Biden's infrastructure law as part of the administration's recent stepped-up efforts aiming to ease supply chain congestion and lower prices for American consumers.

Haaland: 16 tribal water settlements will get $1.7 billion
National
AP

Haaland: 16 tribal water settlements will get $1.7 billion

  • AP
  • Updated
  • 0

PHOENIX (AP) — The Biden administration will use $1.7 billion from the recently enacted federal infrastructure bill to fund 16 tribal water rights settlements, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday.

Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast
National
AP

Oscars slim down, will hand out 8 awards ahead of broadcast

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — To combat slumping ratings, the Oscars are undergoing a radical slimming down, with eight awards to be presented off-air during next month's telecast of the 94th Academy Awards.

Mickelson apologizes for Saudi comments, deal with KPMG ends
National
AP

Mickelson apologizes for Saudi comments, deal with KPMG ends

  • By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed super league, damaging words he claims were off the record and not meant to be shared publicly.

Another day runs off clock in MLB talks to save opening day

Another day runs off clock in MLB talks to save opening day

  • By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Another day ran off the clock on talks to salvage opening day when locked-out baseball players proposed what they conside…

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

Prosecutors in charge of Trump criminal probe have resigned

NEW YORK (AP) — The two prosecutors in charge of the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business dealings suddenly resigned Wednesday, throwing the future of the probe into question just as pressure was building on Trump on several legal fronts.

